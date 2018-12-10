Union minister Ramdas Athawale assaulted at rally in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A man allegedly slapped Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale at a public event in Ambernath on Saturday night.

Mr Athawale, the president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), has claimed that the police had failed to provide adequate security.

The leader was getting down from the stage after delivering a speech on the Constitution at a rally when a former RPI member named Pravin Gosavi allegedly slapped him on the pretext of garlanding him.

In a statement issued Sunday morning, Mr Athawale said, “The police did not provide sufficient protection, which aided the assailant. My popularity is growing, and it may have resulted in a jealous person acting out against me. I am going to meet the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis regarding the matter.”

After the incident supporters of the Union minister beat the accused, who has been shifted to a state-run hospital in Mumbai.

As soon as Gosavi allegedly slapped the minister, around 10.15 pm, bystanders and police stepped in to foil further attempts to assault the leader, according to Thane Police.

“Gosavi’s RPI membership was terminated a year ago after he was found blackmailing people using Right to Information Act pleas. He may have been frustrated about this and tried to manhandle the Union minister,” P.P. Shewale, deputy commissioner of police (zone IV), Thane police, said. Mr Athawale on Sunday morning asked his party workers to maintain peace in the wake of the incident.