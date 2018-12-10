Russian warships arrive in Vizag to join Indra Navy

Visakhapatnam: Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) warships Varyag, Admiral Panteleyev and Boris Butoma have arrived in the port city of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to participate in Indra Navy, the bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian force.

The 10th edition of Indra Navy exercise will be conducted here till December 16. The primary aim of the exercise is to increase inter-operability amongst the two navies and to develop common understanding and procedures for maritime security operations.

This edition will be held in two phases. The harbour phase will encompass conferences cultural visits, sports fixtures and formal calls between flag officers or senior officers of participating navies. The thrust of the sea phase will be will be on Anti Submarine Warfare, Air Defence drills, Surface Firings, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations and tactical procedures.

Initiated in 2003, Indra Navy exercise has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity and level of participation.