Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM for gramophone jibe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 12:25 am IST
He shared video of medley of Modi’s speeches.
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted to a video of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he had compared Rahul to a stuck gramophone.

Posting the video of a medley of Modi’s speeches with repeated references to the Gandhis, the Congress president tweeted: “This entertaining video has been presented by Mr. 36! I  hope you enjoy seeing it! Please share it with your family and friends so that they can enjoy it too.”

 

Also, in the video shared by Mr Gandhi the prime minister is shown referring to Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at various places.

In a video interaction with BJP leaders in October, Mr Modi had mocked Congress President Mr Rahul Gandhi, saying he keeps repeating things like a stuck gramophone but people would not accept his “childish” claims and “lies” against the government as they make “fun” of such remarks.

The video starts with Modi’s interaction with BJP workers; he says: “There used to be gramophone records earlier. At times, it would get stuck and play same words again and again. There are some people like it. One thing occupies their mind and they keep repeating it.” In the last two years the Congress President has started taking to Twitter to take on the Prime Minister.

The trend started in 2017 when Mr. Gandhi came back from the United States of America. During the Gujarat assembly election campaign of December 2017 Mr. Gandhi asked one question everyday to the Prime Minister regarding development in Gujarat.

