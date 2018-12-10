search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala Assembly adjourned over protests by opposition on Sabarimala

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
On Dec 8, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in and around Sabarimala areas till midnight of Dec 12.
A string of protests has been witnessed in the state after the Supreme Court's verdict of allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine. (Photo: ANI)
Trivandrum: The Kerala Assembly has been adjourned for the day, following a protest by the members of the opposition over their demand for the withdrawal of Section 144 from Sabarimala.

On December 8, the Pathanamthitta district administration extended prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in and around Sabarimala temple areas till the midnight of December 12.

 

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

As per decision of Pathanamthitta district administration, Sabarimala, Elavungal, Nilakkal, Pamba, and Sannidhanam will be under the purview of police control for four more days.

Earlier, the police had submitted a report to the district collector, seeking to extend the prohibitory orders until January 14.

The police arrested BJP leaders including its state unit vice-president N Shivarajan for breaching prohibitory orders at Nilakkal.

Around 69 people were arrested in November after they allegedly violated Section 144 imposed in the vicinity of the temple.

A string of protests has been witnessed in the state after the Supreme Court's verdict of allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine.

Till today, no women in the 10-50 age group has succeeded in offering prayers at the shrine as various people have been protesting against the court's decision.

