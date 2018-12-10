Chhattisgarh teacher stripped of mangalsutra spark uproar

The woman teacher aspirants opposed tooth and nail the order by the examiners to remove their ‘mangalsutras’ saying that it hurt their religious sentiments.

Bhopal: Women candidates appearing Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in a school in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday created ruckus when they were asked to remove their “mangalsutras” by the authorities concerned before entering the examination hall.

“We were asked to leave all our belongings, including bangles and jewelries, outside the examination hall. We had no objections to the directive. But, we are totally against the order to remove our ‘mangalsutras’ as it is a question of sentiments for us”. Such a rule is not mentioned in the admit card issued to us”, the women candidates told the media.

The examiners tried unsuccessfully to pacify them saying that they had to take recourse to such actions as per guidelines of the Central Board of Higher Secondary Education.

Police had to intervene in the matter to ensure smooth conduct of the test. Later, the women teacher aspirants filed a FIR against the authorities.