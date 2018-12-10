search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP mocks all-party meet, asks oppn to reveal PM candidate's name

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Top oppn leaders will huddle on Monday, to discuss forging a grand alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Sunday mocked the scheduled meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, and said they should first declare a prime ministerial candidate before thinking of ousting the Narendra Modi government.

In a major step towards forming an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front, top opposition leaders will huddle in the national capital on Monday, to discuss forging a grand alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

 

"It's really good to see opposition parties trying to forge an alliance to fight against us. But, first let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us," he said.

"We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is their PM candidate?" he added. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for New Delhi earlier in the day to take part in the meeting.

Taking a dig at the CM, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said she should clarify whether the Communist Party of India(Marxist) and the Congress, also part of the opposition meeting, were friends or opponents of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal.

"When the TMC was born in 1998, Mamata Banerjee and her party used to say both the Congress and the CPI(M) are political opponents," Roy said. "The TMC throughout its 20-year history has termed the CPI(M) as its number one political opponent. So, now it should clarify whether the two have become friends," he said.

...
Tags: bjp, 2019 lok sabha polls, modi government, cpi(m), tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




