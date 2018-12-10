search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  While Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are putting up a fight, Virat Kohli and co are still the favourites to win the first Test here on Monday and take 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 1st Test Day 5: India close on Australia Test win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru man sets mother ablaze for denying him money

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 10:13 am IST
The woman has been admitted to a hospital in the city while the accused, identified as Uttam Kumar, is absconding.
Kumar's mother reportedly refused to give him money thinking that he would spend it on buying alcohol. (Photo: ANI)
 Kumar's mother reportedly refused to give him money thinking that he would spend it on buying alcohol. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to the fore, where a 20-year-old man allegedly tried to set ablaze his mother after she refused to give him money.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in the city while the accused, identified as Uttam Kumar, is absconding.

 

The incident took place at Sadashivanagar area in Bengaluru on December 6, after the mother-son duo landed into a heated argument over the money.

Kumar's mother reportedly refused to give him money thinking that he would spend it on buying alcohol. Enraged by this, the accused, in the heat of the moment, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She was soon rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband, and reportedly sustained burn injuries on her face, hand, and chest.

In a similar incident, another Bengaluru-based youth was booked for beating up his mother, after a video showing the boy thrashing his mother with a broom went viral on social media.

...
Tags: karnataka, bengaluru, bengaluru man sets mother ablaze
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

5G speeds can reach download throughputs of 2Gbps.
 

Book review: Voice of the Runes by Manjiri Prabhu, chilling tale of love and deceit

An honorary invitee, Re Parker is swept into a torrent of mystery and intrigue when the HOD of the rune department Prof Heinz drops dead
 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PRO in Prime Minister's Office Jagdish Thakkar dies, PM condoles death

'Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi.' PM tweeted. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Opposition meets today to chart out strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The meeting has been called by Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken a task of bringing the opposition parties under a single umbrella to take on BJP in 2019. (Photo: PTI | File)

BJP mocks all-party meet, asks oppn to reveal PM candidate's name

'It's really good to see opposition parties trying to forge an alliance to fight against us. But, first let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us,' he said. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee has all traits to become good Prime Minister: Yashwant Sinha

'The Modi government has destroyed various institutions of the country. But the biggest casualty is the Union Cabinet,' the former Union minister alleged. (Photo: File)

Two different voices in Supreme Court are dangerous: Attorney General Venugopal

Venugopal said from the very beginning, there has been conflict a between Parliament and the executive on one hand, and judiciary on the other, and it was not proper for the court to believe that unless they interfere, the country is doomed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham