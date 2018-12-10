search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Baseless, incorrect’: RBI denies reports about Viral Acharya's resignation

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Within minutes of Governor Urjit Patel announcing his decision to quit, there have been reports of Acharya also following suit.
On October 26, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya spoke about the need to preserve the autonomy of the RBI. (Photo: File)
 On October 26, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya spoke about the need to preserve the autonomy of the RBI. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday denied speculation that Deputy Governor Viral Acharya was resigning from his post.

"Reports of Deputy Governor Acharya also having quit are baseless and incorrect," an RBI spokesperson told PTI.

 

Within minutes of Governor Urjit Patel announcing his decision to quit, there have been reports of Acharya also following suit.

On October 26, Acharya spoke about the need to preserve the autonomy of the RBI.

In the over 90-minute long speech, Acharya, who is in-charge of the monetary policy department, warned of the wrath of the markets if the autonomy of a central bank is compromised.

Acharya had explicitly said he had the backing of Governor Patel for making the speech.

...
Tags: viral acharya, rbi, rbi deputy governor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking orange juice could slash risk of dementia by 50 per cent, says study

Lapses in memory, understanding and episodes of confusion can be early signs of brain decline which can ultimately lead to life-threatening dementia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australia vs India: Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test; watch

Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against Australia while breaking the Indian mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How India ended 10-year win drought in Australia to win nail-biting 1st Test

India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match of the series at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 

One week of bad air can raise risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent, says study

The study, conducted by the University of Utah, further added that even a brief period of pollution exposure can have dramatic effects on the body.
 

Mahindra Marazzo scores 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tt’s the fifth made-in-India car and first MPV to secure this safety rating.
 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All Indians should be concerned: ex-RBI Guv Rajan on Urjit Patel's resignation

During his tenure, Raghuram Rajan had differences with government and did not get an extension. (Photo: File)

Will stand by KCR: Asaduddin Owaisi on 'nation building'

Asaduddin Owaisi has previously organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Christian Michel not cooperating, says CBI, court extends custody by 5 days

AgustaWestland chopper deal 'middleman' Christian Michel was produced before a Special CBI court after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand. (Photo: PTI)

Fully prepared: Arthur Road jail ahead of Vijay Mallya extradition verdict

If extradited, Vijay Mallya will be lodged in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building inside the prison complex, which also housed 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Kasab. (Photo: AP)

Modi govt resorting to 'illegal diversion' of clean energy fund: Sitaram Yechury

'Economy destroyed single-handedly by Modi and co. Now resorting to illegal diversion of clean energy fund to even pay the states their share of GST. An all-round disaster from this thoroughly corrupt, inept and incompetent govt (sic),' he tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham