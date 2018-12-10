search on deccanchronicle.com
80-yr-old woman dies of hunger after son locks her up inside home: cops

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Body of the woman was found on Sunday after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming out of the home.
The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem even as efforts are on to catch Chowdhury, police said. (Representational Image)
Shahjahanpur: An 80-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Police said that the woman is suspected to have died of hunger after she was allegedly locked up inside by her son.

The body of the woman was found on Sunday after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming out of the home in a Railway Colony in Shahjahanpur.

 

The dead woman's son Salil Chowdhury is a railway employee. He has not showed up since the body of his mother was found.

The station master of Shahjahanpur Railway Station said that Chowdhury, a ticket collector, was suspended twice for remaining absent from duty without approval. "He is absent from duty for the past two months," the station master said.

Police said that Chowdhury, a resident of Lucknow, was posted in Shahjahanpur in 2005.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem even as efforts are on to catch Chowdhury, police said.

