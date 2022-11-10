SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, and said the order granting protection was expiring on November 12.

We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow, the CJI said.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi.