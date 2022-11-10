  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2022 SC to set up bench t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to set up bench to hear Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case on Friday

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, and said the order granting protection was expiring on November 12.

We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow, the CJI said.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi. 

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), gyanvapi masjid, gyanvapi case
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Varanasi court to deliver verdict on plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi
Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey of tahkhanas
HC extends stay on order directing ASI survey at Kashi temple-Gyanvapi mosque

Latest From Nation

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly (ANI)

Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 160 candidates

The GHMC’s standing committee approved six infrastructure works, including road widening, sewage diversion and beautification (DC)

GHMC approves six infra works

The National Investigation Agency which is probing the car cylinder explosion in Coimbatore recently, conducted searches at several places in the city and across Tamil Nadu (Representational image: ANI)

Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA raids several places across Tamil Nadu

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (ANI)

PM Modi's visit to boost morale of BJP cadre: GVL



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after securing bail in money laundering case

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut leaves after being produced at a court, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Raut was on Wednesday granted bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of 'Patra Chawl'. (Photo: PTI)

Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administers oath to Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (PTI )

PM Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the of logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu to file review petition against SC nod to EWS quota

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a review meeting with top officials (Image: PTI)

Telangana HC allows cops to probe poachgate incident

Issuing the order, Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy made it clear that the investigation into a crime of such a nature could not be stalled indefinitely. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->