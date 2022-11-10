  
Nation, Current Affairs

FIFA World Cup renders TS workers in Qatar jobless

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 10, 2022, 3:17 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 3:17 am IST
A representational photo. (Photo: AFP)
 A representational photo. (Photo: AFP)

ADILABAD: Gulf workers from the state working as drivers, maids and in construction projects residing in Qatar are in a turmoil as the nation gets ready to host the FIFA World Cup-2022, slated to be held from November 20 to December 18.

Incidentally, the run up to the World Cup has created jobs for workers in construction and other sectors fields for the last three years. Problems have started now that all construction works, especially those pertaining to stadiums and new roads, have been completed.    

Right now, many free visa workers are staying without jobs in the outskirts of the main cities as they have been evacuated from their rooms in the cities and asked to stay in the outskirts.  The workers are unable to pay room rents, which have increased by several folds in the cities.

It is estimated that there are around 23,000 workers from the erstwhile Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Adilabad districts mainly engaged in the construction and other related works pertaining to the Qatar world cup.

Some drivers of private vehicles have lost their jobs as the government has imposed restrictions on vehicle movement. Meanwhile, those working in real estate firms have been asked to go home and return after the World Cup. A ray of hope is from the hospitality sector, which is hiring workers. Temporary jobs are available in hotels and tourism and agencies that handle the stay of international players and officials and tourists.

Mamidi Ramesh from Potharam village in Jagtial district, who was working in a construction company in Qatar said they were facing accommodation problems because of the World Cup. He said that 10 people are staying in a small room in which earlier only five used to stay.   

Narsa Reddy of Laxmanchanda of Nirmal district said his company sent him home saying that there was no work for two months because of the football extravaganza.

Pravasi Mitra labour union state president Swadesh Parikipandla said that as the football event was rendering many Gulf migrants jobless, the Union and state governments should take up the issue with the Qatar government to ensure that these workers don’t lose their jobs.

Tags: 2022 fifa world cup
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


