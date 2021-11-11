Speed up work on YSR Health Clinics: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has asked officials to speed up the works on YSR Health Clinics and resolve legal hurdles in the way of erection of new medical colleges in Nandyal and Anakapalli.

The chief minister held a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu spanning the medical and health department, the YSR Health Clinics, the Kanti Velugu and other top priority programmes on Wednesday at the CM camp office at Tadepalli. He called for a weeklong special drive for completion of the targets for Kanti Velugu screenings and eye surgeries.

The CM asked officials to expedite the works of YSR Health Clinics along with the Nadu-Nedu in government hospitals across the state. The officials said funds have already been released for these works, which involved the construction of 8,585 health clinics. As for the Nadu-Nedu works, the officials said the repair works will be completed by December and the construction of 146 new PHCs by March, 2022.

Reviewing the YSR Kanti Velugu, the CM said eye-tests for all must be done in a fixed time frame. Hold a week-long special drive for completion of the Kanti Velugu programme and provide eyeglasses to those having eye problems. Monitor such cases regularly by connecting the scheme with the 104 service and village health clinics, he said.

The chief minister, while reviewing the construction of 16 new medical colleges, said the works were started at four places and petitions filed in courts against medical college lands in Anakapalli and Nandyal. Resolve legal hurdles in these two places and take steps to start works in the other areas, he said.

The officials said, so far, 13,58,173 people aged above 60 years have been tested and spectacles provided to 4,69,481 and eye surgeries performed on 1,00,223 persons. The programme was interrupted due to Covid, they said.

As for the YSR Aarogyasri, the CM asked officials to earnestly implement the scheme across the state. It would provide free treatment for various ailments including cancer.

Officials said the number of Aarogyasri services was significantly increased to 2,446 medical procedures from 1,059 treatments. Similarly, the number of network hospitals was increased to 1,717 from 919 and 3,18,746 new beneficiaries were brought under the scheme. Through Aarogya Asara, so far 7,82,652 persons have received Rs 439.4 crore as financial support after they underwent surgeries.

On Covid-19, the officials informed the CM that there were 3,366 active cases across the state as on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 0.7 per cent of the tested samples a day. Some 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders were made available, they said, and added that the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals. These would be ready by December 15.

The officials informed the chief minister that 3,35,59,940 people were administered Covid19 vaccines, of which 1,17,71,458 received a single dose each while 2,17,88,482 have been administered with two doses. So far, 5,53,48,422 doses have been utilized in the state.

Deputy chief minister Alla Srinivas, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, principal secretary to medical-health AK Singhal, chief secretary to medical health (Covid management and vaccination) Ravichandra, finance secretary Gulzar, 104 Call Centre in-charge Babu, health and family welfare commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy and APVVP commissioner Dr Vinodkumar were present.