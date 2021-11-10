Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2021 Man arrested for rap ...
Man arrested for rape threat to Virat Kohli's daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2021, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 6:34 pm IST
Kohli was attacked by the hateful posting and the threat after he stepped up to support Shami and condemned the trolling of his teammate
The man has been arrested by the Mumbai police for making rape threats to the baby daughter of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. (PTI Photo)
 The man has been arrested by the Mumbai police for making rape threats to the baby daughter of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma.

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man from Hyderabad, Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, has been arrested for posting rape threats to the baby daughter of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. Mumbai police announced the arrest on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that following India’s loss to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup Cricket tournament on October 24, Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami was trolled for his performance in the game and comments of hate began appearing on social media platforms against him and the Indian cricket team.

 

Kohli was attacked by the hateful posting and the threat after he stepped up to support Shami and condemned the trolling of his teammate.

