Kerala IG suspended for 'shady' links with 'fraud' antique collector

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 11, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 7:35 am IST
The Crime Branch which is probing the case had earlier recommended IG’s suspension for misusing his official position to aid the conman
Kerala Inspector General of Police (IG), G Lakshman. (Twitter Photo)
 Kerala Inspector General of Police (IG), G Lakshman. (Twitter Photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Inspector General of Police (IG) in Kerala G Lakshman was suspended from service on Wednesday over his alleged links with antique fraudster Monson Mavunkal who is in custody in  connection with fraud worth crores of rupees.

The Crime Branch which is probing the  case had earlier recommended IG’s suspension for misusing his official position to aid the  conman. Monson, who posed himself as an antique dealer, had allegedly cheated several persons of  crores of  rupees  by selling them fake antique pieces.

 

He was also found to have intervened in getting a case that was slapped against Monson for financial fraud, transferred from the crime branch to  the local police station in Cherthala. Several audio clips containing the IG’s  telephonic conversations and Whatsapp chat with Monson had come out in the public domain recently, giving credence to the charges against him.

It may  be recalled that the crime branch had recorded statements of former state police chief Lokanath Behara and ADGP Manoj Abraham who had visited Monson Mavunkal's house in Kochi.  

 

Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antique collector was arrested on September 26 by the crime branch on the charges of selling off fake antique pieces to various people for crores of rupees.

He claimed to possess silver pieces received by Judas for betraying Jesus Christ to Roman soldiers, staff of Moses, Lord Krishna’s favourite  dahi handi,  throne of Tipu Sultan, a copy of first  edition of Holy Bible , books  from the  libraries of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb amd Chhatrapati Shivaji,Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picaso ‘s original paintings.

 

However, Monson denied the allegations and  is understood to have told the  investigating officials that his consumers aware that he had sold  replicas of historical artefacts and not the original  antique pieces.

Meanwhile more police officers have come under the scanner for their links with Monson Mavunkal including former DIG of Thrissur range  Mr Surendran.

...
Tags: inspector general of police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


