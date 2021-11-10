Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2021 Heavy rainfall to co ...
Heavy rainfall to continue in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'red alert'

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2021, 10:51 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 11:07 am IST
People in Chennai woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, thereby leading to waterlogging in parts of the city
A youth uses a fridge as raft along a flooded section of Marina beach following a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
Chennai: Parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal.

People in Chennai today woke up witnessing heavy rainfall thereby leading to waterlogging in parts of the city.

 

Schools in Coimbatore also remain closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. Northeast monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal area and Kerala," the daily bulletin by the regional meteorological department in Chennai informed.

 

Extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts and Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Kallakurichi districts.

 

Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal following incessant rainfall in the city.

Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days.

...
