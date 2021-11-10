Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2021 Developments in Afgh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Developments in Afghanistan have important implications for region: Ajit Doval

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2021, 10:44 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 10:44 am IST
Doval on Wednesday chaired a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi
Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
 Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday chaired a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan here and said that developments in the country have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

 

National Security Advisers of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - are attending the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said in a press release.

Iran had hosted dialogues in a similar format previously.

It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations.

 

The dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability, the release added.

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. The dialogue is a step in that direction, said the MEA.

...
Tags: ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Dubey had urged the Prime Minister to prohibit the use of betel nuts (supari) for human consumption, claiming it has harmful effects on health. (AFP Photo)

Prohibit betel nuts for human consumption: MP Nishikant Dubey to PM Modi

The woman gave birth to the child in September, but was not in a position to take care of him because of her family's poor financial condition. (Representational image: AFP)

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra

Dalai Lama (PTI)

Dalai Lama says he prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

A youth uses a fridge as raft along a flooded section of Marina beach following a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Heavy rainfall to continue in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'red alert'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela' delivered to Indian Navy

Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. (PIB Image)

96 countries mutually agree to recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. (AFP Photo)

BJP, Congress trade barbs on Rafale graft claims

The BJP spokesperson said the alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta was also accused of pocketing commission in the purchase of VVIP choppers. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Nov 10-11: IMD

Rescue teams at work during heavy rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Farmers plan tractor rally to Parliament on November 29 as session begins

The decision on the tractor march was taken on Tuesday by the nine-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->