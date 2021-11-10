Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2021 Congress to launch n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to launch nationwide stir against price rise from Nov 14

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2021, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 6:27 pm IST
The cost of subsidised LPG cylinder has gone up by 50 per cent to Rs 900-1,000 in the last one year
The back-breaking price rise and inflation, unprecedented levels of unemployment and loss of jobs had made lives unbearable for the common people, Venugopal told reporters. (PTI Photo)
 The back-breaking price rise and inflation, unprecedented levels of unemployment and loss of jobs had made lives unbearable for the common people, Venugopal told reporters. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress will launch a 15-day people's awareness programme from November 14 during which its workers will fan out across the country, holding marches and group meetings, to highlight the issue of inflation and price rise.

Several leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, on Wednesday spoke on the Jan Jagran Abhiyan and what it would entail.

 

"The public harassment campaign of the BJP government is carrying on, Now the Congress will run its Jan Jagaran Abhiyan. We will seek answers to this injustice," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal alleged that price rise was destroying livelihoods and adding to people's woes. This was caused by "destruction of the economy, deepening recession, highest-ever unemployment rate, farm distress and escalating levels of poverty and hunger", he said.

Attacking the government over the issue, his colleague Surjewala added that the Modi government had proved to be the most "expensive regime".

 

Elaborating, Venugopal said the prices of mustard and other edible oils have doubled in the last one year. Seasonal vegetable prices have increased by 40-50 per cent in a month.

The cost of subsidised LPG cylinder has gone up by 50 per cent to Rs 900-1,000 in the last one year. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 34.38 and 24.38 to Rs 103.97 and Rs 86.67 per litre respectively in the last 18 months, he said.

The back-breaking price rise and inflation, unprecedented levels of unemployment and loss of jobs had made lives unbearable for the common people, Venugopal told reporters.

 

He claimed that 14 crore jobs were lost during the Covid period alone. Crores of daily wagers as well as salaried employees faced up to 50 per cent salary cut, and unemployment rate is at an all time high of 8-9 per cent, the Congress leader said.

During 10 years of its government, the Congress-UPA pulled 27 crore Indians out from the 'Below the Poverty Line' (BPL) while in the last two years, the Modi government has pushed 23 crore fellow Indians back below the poverty line (as per the latest report of Azim Premji University), he alleged.

 

According to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party workers during the Jan Jagran Abhiyan,will reach out to the maximum number of people across the country to strengthen their voices against the "unprecedented" price rise of CNG, cooking gas, diesel, petrol, cooking oil, pulses and other essential commodities. The AICC will also launch a logo for the Jan Jagran Abhiyan and release a pamphlet with facts about price rise, its repercussions and a questionnaire pertaining to people's prevailing predicament.

Congress leaders and workers will undertake 'padyatras' (marches) with night halts in villages, towns or cities in their mass contact areas, he said.

 

The 'padyatras', Singh said, will begin every morning with a 'prabhat pheri' (early morning rounds) followed by 'shramdan' (voluntary contribution towards community) and cleanliness drive. They will hold numerous small group meetings to communicate the nuances of inflation and its adverse effects on lives of the common people.

An AICC training camp is also being organised for state level trainers from November 12 to 15 at Sevagram and Wardha in Maharashtra with specific emphasis on issues pertaining to the Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

 

State level trainers will also conduct a training programme at Parliament, assembly and sector level, Singh said.

The AICC will issue a toll free number on which the participants of the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' and those supporting it can register themselves through a missed call.

...
Tags: price rise, inflation, high inflation, congress party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Congress-UDF members walked out of the House later protesting over the government's stand in the issue. (ANI Photo)

Tree-felling near Baby Dam: UDF walks out of Assembly again, says govt misled House

Vijayan also said those who barge into film sets and unleash violence had a fascist mindset and the actions of such criminals could not be tolerated for no reasons. (DC File Photo)

Kerala CM warns of action against those obstructing film shootings

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Depression to cross Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast on Nov 11

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives. (DC Photo)

Uphaar fire: Court issues notice to govt on plea challenging jail terms to Ansals'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Uphaar fire: Court issues notice to govt on plea challenging jail terms to Ansals'

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives. (DC Photo)

India, 7 other nations adopt Delhi Declaration, stress on forming govt in Afghanistan

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Amit Shah likely to chair Southern Zonal Council meet on November 14 in Tirupati

Amit Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states. (Photo: PTI/File)

Developments in Afghanistan have important implications for region: Ajit Doval

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

Heavy rainfall to continue in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'red alert'

A youth uses a fridge as raft along a flooded section of Marina beach following a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->