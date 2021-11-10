Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2021 Amit Shah likely to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah likely to chair Southern Zonal Council meet on November 14 in Tirupati

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2021, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2021, 2:17 pm IST
The meeting will see the participation of Chief Ministers from states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Amit Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Amit Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair the meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC), scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on November 14, officials said.

Home Minister Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states that include the participation of Chief Ministers from states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

 

The meet will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry as well as the administrator of Puducherry.

Some senior Cabinet Ministers may also take part in the day-long meeting which is expected to be held at Hotel Taj in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh is set to raise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) at the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting. Apart from the SCS issue, the State will also raise issues pertaining to pending dues from the Centre and from neighbouring States.

 

It has also been decided to raise the issue of bringing the Jurala project on Krishna in neighbouring Telangana under the purview of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) along with a discussion on the Centre's proposal of interlinking rivers.

The zonal council meetings are held for better coordination among states and to resolve pending inter-state issues.

...
Tags: southern zonal council in tirupati, amit shah, southern zonal council
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Development and environmental protection are equally important: Kerala CM

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Dubey had urged the Prime Minister to prohibit the use of betel nuts (supari) for human consumption, claiming it has harmful effects on health. (AFP Photo)

BJP MP's urge to prohibit use of betel nuts stirs controversy

The woman gave birth to the child in September, but was not in a position to take care of him because of her family's poor financial condition. (Representational image: AFP)

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Developments in Afghanistan have important implications for region: Ajit Doval

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

Heavy rainfall to continue in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'red alert'

A youth uses a fridge as raft along a flooded section of Marina beach following a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

96 countries mutually agree to recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. (AFP Photo)

BJP, Congress trade barbs on Rafale graft claims

The BJP spokesperson said the alleged middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta was also accused of pocketing commission in the purchase of VVIP choppers. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to receive very heavy rainfall on Nov 10-11: IMD

Rescue teams at work during heavy rainfall in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->