Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 'Will sit in op ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Will sit in opposition if BJP-Sena form govt': NCP leader Nawab Malik

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
If BJP-Sena does not form the govt, then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternative government, he said.
NCP leader Nawab Malik said, 'If BJP-Shiv Sena forms the government, we will sit in Opposition. If they don't form the government, then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternative government.' (Photo: ANI)
 NCP leader Nawab Malik said, 'If BJP-Shiv Sena forms the government, we will sit in Opposition. If they don't form the government, then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternative government.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that his party MLAs will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political situation and will try to form an alternative government in Maharashtra if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance fails to do so.

"If BJP-Shiv Sena forms the government, we will sit in Opposition. If they don't form the government, then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternative government," he said while speaking to ANI.

 

"We have called a meeting of all our MLAs on 12th November to discuss the political situation in the state," the NCP leader said.

"The Governor yesterday invited BJP to form the government. We think this process should have begun 15 days ago," he said.

He also expressed apprehensions about the poaching of MLAs due to none of the parties having the majority numbers and made it clear that NCP will vote against the BJP if the party takes the oath.

Expressing surprise about Congress leader Milind Deora's tweet wherein he urged the Governor to invite Congress-NCP alliance to form government in the state, the NCP leader said, "It is surprising to see his tweet. The second-largest party is Shiv Sena if they are also not ready, then we are on the third. I don't think we will be called. If Shiv Sena gets a chance to form the government then Congress-NCP will take a decision."

In his tweet, Deora had said, "Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so."

Malik's statement comes after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if no other party is willing to form the government in Maharashtra then his party is ready to stake claim.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp-shiv sena, ncp-congress, sanjay raut, nawab malik, maharashtra assembly
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. (Photo: ANI)

Sharing power with Sena in Maharashtra will be 'disastrous' for Cong-NCP: Nirupam

The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said a decision on whether to accept a five-acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya will be taken at its meeting likely on November 26. (Photo: File)

Will decide on Nov 26 to accept 5-acre land or not: Sunni Waqf Board chief

Police said that the tourist, Elizabeth Mann, returned to Goa by taxi from Panchgani, a hill station in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Missing from Goa, 20-year-old US woman found in Maharashtra

'Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so,' Deora's tweet read. (Photo: ANI)

'Maharashtra Governor should invite Congress-NCP to form govt': Milind Deora



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Maharashtra Governor should invite Congress-NCP to form govt': Milind Deora

'Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so,' Deora's tweet read. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: MK Stalin chairs party's general council meeting at YMCA Ground

Important decisions for the upcoming local body elections are also expected to be taken in the meeting. (Photo: ANI)NI)

'Shiv Sena ready to form govt if no one else is': Raut on Mahrashtra deadlock

'The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority,' the Rajya Sabha member said. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi speaks to WB CM as cyclone 'Bulbul' makes landfall killing 2

Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Sabarimala, Rafale among four vital judgements to be delivered by CJI next week

After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham