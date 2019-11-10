We respect the judiciary and its verdicts: Muslim League

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the prominent political party representing Muslims based in Kerala, said that it will respect the verdict in the Ramjanambhumi-Babri Masjid dispute though the party was not fully satisfied with it.

The party, which has been credited with ensuring peace during the turbulent days in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, was however non-committal on the future course of action it will take. Most leaders evaded questions on the merit of the verdict, saying that it is too early to give a statement as they are yet to access the verdict document. The party has convened a special meeting of its high-power committee at Panakkad, Malappuram on Monday to discuss the verdict in detail.

In an interaction with reporters at Malappuram, IUML supremo Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said that the party respects the verdict. “We shall be able to comment more only after a proper evaluation,” the Thangal said. He urged party workers as well as public to approach the verdict with composure.

IUML leaders also reminded the workers on the role of the party played in the past in the nation to ensure peace in society during such times of communal tension. Even at the times when the Babri Masjid was demolished, the state remained without any communal violence due to the active role of IUML, the leaders pointed out.

IUML national secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, said IUML has its origin in the freedom struggle and hence the nation is very much important. "We respect the judiciary and will come out with a considered stand after due deliberations," he added. On a query on the move of Muslim Personal Law Board to approach apex court for a review of the verdict, Mr Kunhalikutty said it is too early to comment on decision of board.

"The IUML had passed a resolution in as early in 1989 to accept the verdict of the apex court in the dispute," he pointed out. "Whatever its legal impact, the party would abide by our earlier decision."

The calm and composure of the leaders notwithstanding, a major section of the party leaders and workers are unhappy with the verdict but they refused to express them publicly as there was a strict order from leadership not to precipitate matter, whatever the verdict is. Any untoward incident in the state would send wrong message across the nation, inviting shame for the community as well as state, igniting the evil spirits within, it was pointed out.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Muhammed Basheer, MP, told DC that it is a fact that the community is not entirely happy with the verdict. "But as the citizens of the nation, we respect the judiciary and also its verdict on the prolonged dispute," Mr Basheer said. "We still lay our hopes on the judiciary and will design our future strategy over the issue after the meeting of leaders to be held soon," he added.