Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 Sidelined LK Advani ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sidelined LK Advani says he’s blessed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Pictures of Mr Advani, flanked by Mr Joshi and some other BJP leaders during the Ratra Yatra were circulated.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani (Photo: PTI)
 Senior BJP leader LK Advani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: L.K. Advani, the most prominent face of the 1990s Ram Janambhoo-mi movement, whose Rath Yatra to support the VHP’s mandir movement is given credit for bringing the BJP much political gains, felt “vindicated” over the Supreme Court verdict.

In a statement, Mr Adv-ani “wholeheartedly” welcomed the “historic judgement” and said he “stand vindicated and feel deeply blessed” that the apex court gave its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a “magnificent temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

 

Sidelined within the BJP, both Advani and his colleague Murli Manohar Joshi are members of the party’s ‘margdarshak mandal,’ which was formed in 2014 but has not officially held a single meeting since then.

Pictures of Mr Advani, flanked by Mr Joshi and some other BJP leaders during the Ratra Yatra were circulated in social media. Also, remembered on the day was late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal, the crusader of the Ram janmabhoomi movement. Mr Advani and Mr Joshi are still facing trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Mr Advani noted that “Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilisational heritage” and the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya holds a “special and sacred place in the hearts” Indians, even those living abroad.

“Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected....I also welcome the apex court’s decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya.....the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace,” said the BJP veteran.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who said November 9 will be written in “golden letters in the history of India,” said “He (Advani) had taken out ‘Rath-Yatra’ for this. I will surely meet him and seek his blessings.”

Earlier, Mr Joshi said the apex court’s verdict should be accepted with an “open mind” by all communities.

Former firebrand and BJP leader Uma Bharti said Mr Advani’s “devotion to temple cause is at the root of the BJP’s success and it will be coming back to power for another term.” She is also facing charges in the Babri masjid demolition case.

Ms Bharti, who met Mr Advani after the verdict, said it was he who brought the BJP and Ayodhya movement to “this position” and hailed the verdict.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, ayodhya verdict


Latest From Nation

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Ayodhya verdict: Parties call for peace, harmony

Mahant Dharam Das of the Nirwani Akhara, accompanied by advocates, emerges from the Supreme Court after the verdict on the Ayodhya case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya verdict: Most observe restraint, but some celebrate

Insulated from political developments and unaware of social upheavals, the youngsters seem like they have moved on from a dispute they barely wanted a stake in. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya verdict: Striking indifference

Activists of RSS, Bajrang Dal and the VHP pull down a huge rock during their practice sessions near Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

When cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC says Akhara not Shebait of Ram Lalla

Supreme Court of India

Has Supreme Court done its job?

The thanksgiving Devotees offer aarti on the banks of Sarayu after the Supreme Court’s verdict in Ayodhya case, in Ayodhya, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Ayodhya Verdict: A reasonable inference

Supreme Court of India

The Verdict

A kar sevak before Babri Masjid’s demolition In Ayodhya, December 1992, shortly before the Babri Masjid Structure was demolished by VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS activists. (Photo: — Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

An arrest that bled India but gave BJP political heft

Though Advani's arrest brought an abrupt end to his hugely successful rath yatra, it triggered massive protests and communal riots across several towns and cities, especially in north India. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham