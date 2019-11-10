Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 'Shiv Sena read ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Shiv Sena ready to form govt if no one else is': Raut on Mahrashtra deadlock

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Raut said Fadnavis could not take oath because BJP chief Amit Shah has remained aloof from developments in the state.
'The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority,' the Rajya Sabha member said. (Photo: ANI)
 'The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority,' the Rajya Sabha member said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said his party welcomes the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite the BJP to form government in the state.

 

"Now, with the governor's intervention, we hope the state will get a government," he said.

"The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority," the Rajya Sabha member said.

On the Shiv Sena's future course of action, Raut said, "Let the picture be clear on the first step by the governor. The Shiv Sena will declare its strategy if no one else is able to form the government."

He said Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting the party MLAs at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

On posters put up by Sena workers near Thackeray's residence here demanding that he be the chief minister, Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray is the Shiv Sena leader and he will take an appropriate decision at the right time. He has already said he will make a Shiv Sainikthe CM."

Raut also hit out at Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and accused him of playing politics of fear while making a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler in the backdrop of logjam over government formation in the state.

Without naming Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut, in a fresh attack on the BJP leader amid the ongoing war of words between the saffron allies, said, "When ways of threatening and seeking political support don't work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared."

In his column ''Rokhthok'' in Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'', he said Devendra Fadnavis, despite being blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become chief minister for the second time, has not been able to assume the top post in Maharashtra.

"He could not take oath because BJP chief Amit Shah has remained aloof from developments in the state," Sanjay Raut said.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145.

However, since the poll results were announced on October 24, both the parties have been bickering over the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Sanjay Raut said even 15 days after the results were announced, Devendra Fadnavis could not take oath as the chief minister.

"The BJP's biggest ally Shiv Sena not ready to speak to the outgoing chief minister is the biggest defeat (of the BJP). This time, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the next chief minister of Maharashtra," he said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and many Congress leaders have communicated to their party chief Sonia Gandhi that their priority is to have a "non-BJP" chief minister in the state, the Rajya Sabha member said in the Marathi publication.

"Everyone wants to end the politics of revenge, subservience and playing dirty tricks," Sanjay Raut said. "Those who used to threaten others with their power are now scared," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly, sanjay raut, bhagat singh koshyari, devendra fadnavis, shiv sena, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Important decisions for the upcoming local body elections are also expected to be taken in the meeting. (Photo: ANI)NI)

Chennai: MK Stalin chairs party's general council meeting at YMCA Ground

A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday, the police said. (Representational Image)

19-year-old Madras IIT student commits suicide over low marks

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal were among the Indian leaders who described the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor as momentous occasion in ties between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

‘Big moment in India-Pak relationship’: Manmohan Singh on Kartarpur corridor

Before he left for Kartarpur on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan against interfering in Kashmir and to stop “eyeing” Punjab, and said it won’t succeed in its “nefarious designs”. (Photo: File)

Don’t interfere in Kashmir, stop ‘eyeing’ Punjab: Amarinder Singh warns Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks to WB CM as cyclone 'Bulbul' makes landfall killing 2

Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Sabarimala, Rafale among four vital judgements to be delivered by CJI next week

After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17. (Photo: File)

What is Article 142? How it played major role in Ayodhya verdict; read here

While delivering the historic verdict in the century-old Ayodhya title suit case on Saturday Article 142 of the Constitution, which grants the Supreme Court special powers, was invoked twice by the five-judge Constitution bench. (Photo: File)

No relief for Delhiites, air quality remains 'very poor' for 3rd consecutive day

The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Since my teenage years, I have been waiting for Ram Mandir: Kar sevak

Ramakrishna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham