Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 Sabarimala, Rafale a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala, Rafale among four vital judgements to be delivered by CJI next week

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
After historic verdict on Ayodhya, CJI Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements.
After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17. (Photo: File)
 After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17.

The bench will pronounce its verdict in another political sensitive case in which a review has been sought of the December 14, 2018, judgement by which the Narendra Modi-government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale fighter jets.

 

His bench will also pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Modi in connection with the Rafale case.

Besides, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Gogoi will pronounce judgement on the pleas seeking review of the top court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

On April 4, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Gogoi had also reserved its verdict on three appeals filed in 2010 by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court and its Central Public Information officer against a Delhi High Court order that the CJI's office falls under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

In the Rafale case, the top court would decide the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking review of its December 14 judgement giving a clean chit to the Centre's Rafale deal to procure 36 fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ranjan gogoi, supreme court, ayodhya verdict, sabarimala, rafale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi speaks to WB CM as cyclone 'Bulbul' makes landfall killing 2

While delivering the historic verdict in the century-old Ayodhya title suit case on Saturday Article 142 of the Constitution, which grants the Supreme Court special powers, was invoked twice by the five-judge Constitution bench. (Photo: File)

What is Article 142? How it played major role in Ayodhya verdict; read here

The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday. (Photo: File)

No relief for Delhiites, air quality remains 'very poor' for 3rd consecutive day

As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena. (Photo: File)

'If Sena votes against BJP, will consider supporting them,' says NCP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks to WB CM as cyclone 'Bulbul' makes landfall killing 2

Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

What is Article 142? And how it played major role in Ayodhya verdict; read here

While delivering the historic verdict in the century-old Ayodhya title suit case on Saturday Article 142 of the Constitution, which grants the Supreme Court special powers, was invoked twice by the five-judge Constitution bench. (Photo: File)

No relief for Delhiites, air quality remains 'very poor' for 3rd consecutive day

The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Since my teenage years, I have been waiting for Ram Mandir: Kar sevak

Ramakrishna

Inscription spoke about temple built by Gadwala king: Mysuru Prof

Prof Shalvapille Iyengar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham