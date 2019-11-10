Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 Respect judgment, bu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Respect judgment, but verdict holds no value for us: Zafaryab Jilani

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 1:11 am IST
‘The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions and some incorrect findings also'.
Zafaryab Jilani
 Zafaryab Jilani

Zafaryab Jilani, secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and lawyer representing the Sunni Wakf Board, speaks on the Ayodhya land dispute verdict on Saturday:

Q. Are you satisfied with the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute?
A. We respect the Supreme Court judgment but the Ayodhya verdict holds no value for us. Five acres has no value for us. We are not satisfied with the verdict. We are unhappy and dissatisfied with this judgment. There are several portions in the judgment. The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions and some incorrect findings also.

 

Q. What will be your future course of action on the issue?
A. We will decide on the further course of action after studying the judgment in detail. We respect the verdict, but the judgment is not satisfactory. It is not a defeat. We will discuss if a review petition should be filed or not. We will file a review petition if our executive committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in the Supreme Court’s rules as well.

Q. Do you consider the Supreme Court judgment to be just?
A. The entire country must respect the dignity of the apex court. However, a mistake could be committed by anybody, and even the Supreme Court had reviewed its judgments on several occasions in the past.

Q. Will the verdict create a feeling of discontentment in a section of society?
A. The verdict doesn’t signify a victory or defeat for any community. There should be no demonstration of any kind anywhere on it. We urge people to maintain peace and we will take whatever legal recourse we can.

...
Tags: all india muslim personal law board


Latest From Nation

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Ayodhya verdict: Parties call for peace, harmony

Mahant Dharam Das of the Nirwani Akhara, accompanied by advocates, emerges from the Supreme Court after the verdict on the Ayodhya case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya verdict: Most observe restraint, but some celebrate

Insulated from political developments and unaware of social upheavals, the youngsters seem like they have moved on from a dispute they barely wanted a stake in. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya verdict: Striking indifference

Activists of RSS, Bajrang Dal and the VHP pull down a huge rock during their practice sessions near Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

When cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya Verdict: A reasonable inference

Supreme Court of India

The Verdict

A kar sevak before Babri Masjid’s demolition In Ayodhya, December 1992, shortly before the Babri Masjid Structure was demolished by VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS activists. (Photo: — Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

An arrest that bled India but gave BJP political heft

Though Advani's arrest brought an abrupt end to his hugely successful rath yatra, it triggered massive protests and communal riots across several towns and cities, especially in north India. (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra Governor asks BJP to`indicate willingness' to form govt

Its ally Shiv Sena has won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over chief minister's post. (Photo: PTI)

'I stand vindicated, feel deeply blessed': Advani post Ayodhya verdict

Describing this as a moment of 'fulfilment' for him, Advani, 92, said 'God Almighty' had given him an opportunity to make his own humble contribution to the mass movement, which he termed as the biggest since India's Freedom Movement. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham