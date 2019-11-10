Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 No relief for Delhii ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No relief for Delhiites, air quality remains 'very poor' for 3rd consecutive day

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 10:18 am IST
The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The overall air quality of Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad remains in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi docked at 324 at 9 in the morning.

 

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 326 while at Delhi University it was 342. While in Lodhi Road and IIT Delhi, the AQI was 312 respectively.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi is hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 47 per cent.

The mainly clear sky will become cloudy towards the afternoon or evening.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory.

 

...
Tags: delhi, air quality, poor, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


