Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 K'taka bypolls: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka bypolls: Filing of nomination from Nov 11, polling on Dec 5 for 15 seats

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
The CEO added that the MCC will also come into effect from Nov 11.
According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category. (Photo: ANI)
 According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The date for filing nominations for the bye-elections to the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka are from November 11-18, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, Sanjeev Kumar, on Sunday.

The date of polling has been set for December 5, while the counting of votes is scheduled to begin on November 9, Kumar said at a press conference.

 

The CEO added that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will also come into effect from tomorrow.

According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category.

The CEO added that a total of 4185 polling booths will be set up for the bye-elections and a total of 22,958 polling personnel will be required for the smooth conduct of the elections which will be done using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs).

The elections to the 15 Assembly seats were earlier slated for October 21 but later postponed to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC) as the case pertaining to the disqualification of 17 MLAs was pending in the Supreme Court.

The judgment on their disqualification was reserved by the apex court last month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka bypolls, mcc, chief electoral officer
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in Jalandhar district

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul': Around 350 people take shelter at Baleswar district in Odisha

'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Cong chief to BJP

Hussain also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for raising the Ayodhya and Kashmir issue yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. (Photo: File)

'Owaisi unhappy as all Hindus-Muslims have welcomed SC's Ayodhya verdict'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Missing from Goa, 20-year-old US woman found in Maharashtra

Police said that the tourist, Elizabeth Mann, returned to Goa by taxi from Panchgani, a hill station in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

'Will sit in opposition if BJP-Sena form govt': NCP leader Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik said, 'If BJP-Shiv Sena forms the government, we will sit in Opposition. If they don't form the government, then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternative government.' (Photo: ANI)

'Maharashtra Governor should invite Congress-NCP to form govt': Milind Deora

'Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so,' Deora's tweet read. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: MK Stalin chairs party's general council meeting at YMCA Ground

Important decisions for the upcoming local body elections are also expected to be taken in the meeting. (Photo: ANI)NI)

'Shiv Sena ready to form govt if no one else is': Raut on Mahrashtra deadlock

'The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority,' the Rajya Sabha member said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham