K'taka bypolls: Filing of nomination from Nov 11, polling on Dec 5 for 15 seats

Bengaluru: The date for filing nominations for the bye-elections to the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka are from November 11-18, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, Sanjeev Kumar, on Sunday.

The date of polling has been set for December 5, while the counting of votes is scheduled to begin on November 9, Kumar said at a press conference.

The CEO added that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will also come into effect from tomorrow.

According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category.

The CEO added that a total of 4185 polling booths will be set up for the bye-elections and a total of 22,958 polling personnel will be required for the smooth conduct of the elections which will be done using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs).

The elections to the 15 Assembly seats were earlier slated for October 21 but later postponed to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC) as the case pertaining to the disqualification of 17 MLAs was pending in the Supreme Court.

The judgment on their disqualification was reserved by the apex court last month.

