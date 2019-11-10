Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 India rejects Pakist ...
India rejects Pakistan’s Ayodhya ruling remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Nov 10, 2019, 2:36 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 2:36 am IST
Pakistan on Saturday said the decision of Indian Supreme Court has “failed to uphold the demands of justice’.
Pakistan has also asked international community, the United Nations and other human rights organizations to restrain India “ from its pursuit of an extremist ideology and to ensure equal rights and protection of the minorities in India.’
Kartarpur: India has reacted sharply to Pakistan’s statement on the Ayodhya verdict.  

“We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India. It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to  comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Saturday minutes after Pakistan foreign ministry issued a statement on the Ayodhya judgment.

 

“This decision has shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that minorities in India are no longer safe; they have to fear for their beliefs and for their places of worship. A process of re-writing history is underway in India in order to recast it in the image of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ in pursuance of the Hindutva ideology. It is also fast affecting India’s major institutions. The rising tide of extremist ideology in India, based on the belief of Hindu supremacy and exclusion, is a threat to regional peace and stability, “ Pakistan statement said.

It addee that the Indian government should ensure the protection of Muslims lives, rights and properties and avoid being “again a silent spectator of Muslims becoming the victims of Hindu extremists and zealots.”

Pakistan has also asked international community, the United Nations and other human rights organizations to  restrain India “ from its pursuit of an extremist ideology and to ensure equal rights and protection of the minorities in India.’ Earlier, Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi questioned the timing of the  Ayodhya verdict that came on the same day when Karatarpur Corridor was to be inaugurated.

