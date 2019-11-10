Form govt: Maharashtra Governor to Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid the tussle over chief ministership between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the latter, the single-largest party to stake claim to form the new government.

Speaking to The Deccan Chornicle, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “A decision will be taken in a meeting of party’s core committee on Sunday.”

The communication from the governor’s office said, “The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the single largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. (sic)”

Noting that no party or alliance has come forward to form the government despite the passage of 15 days, the communiqué further added, “The governor has therefore decided to explore the possibility of formation of government and today asked the leader of the elected members of the single largest party, that is BJP, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government, (sic).”

While the Shiv Sena has still not committed its support to the BJP, Congress and NCP will vote against the BJP in case it comes to floor test. “The NCP will think of an alternative if the Shiv Sena votes against the BJP on the floor of the House and the government collapses,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Governor’s decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government was a welcome step and the move follows laid-down procedure.