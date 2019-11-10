Chennai: MK Stalin chairs party's general council meeting at YMCA Ground

Important decisions for the upcoming local body elections are also expected to be taken in the meeting. (Photo: ANI)NI)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday chaired the party's general council meeting at YMCA Ground, Royapettah, here.

Members of the general committee are participating in the meeting.

Discussions will focus on the reasons behind the party's defeat in Vikravandi and Nanguneri bye-election.

Important decisions for the upcoming local body elections are also expected to be taken in the meeting.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will also convene a meeting of its general and executive councils on November 24.

The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace here, the party said in an official statement.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the party's recent victory in the Assembly constituencies of Vikravandi and Nanguneri that went to polls on October 21.

