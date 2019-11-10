Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 Ayodhya Verdict has ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya Verdict has justified 500-yr struggle: RSS, VHP leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 10, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 2:19 am IST
The decision was delayed due to a lack of political will: M. Rama Raju
Heads of Hindu organisations, while welcoming Saturday’s Supreme Court judgment, maintained that it should not be seen as a victory of any one community.
 Heads of Hindu organisations, while welcoming Saturday’s Supreme Court judgment, maintained that it should not be seen as a victory of any one community.

Hyderabad: The historic Ayodhya verdict has justified the 500-year struggle of Hindus, opined a majority of Hindu outfits in the State.

They pointed out that way back in 1994, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had given a proposal to Muslim community to hand over the site and construct a mosque elsewhere.

 

Heads of Hindu organisations, while welcoming Saturday’s Supreme Court judgment, maintained that it should not be seen as a victory of any one community. They hoped that the judgement would put an end to communal violence and usher in harmony and peaceful coexistence among people of the two religions.

VHP state president M. Rama Raju said, “The decision was delayed due to a lack of political will. Though late, the judgement is in the right direction, justifying the 500-year struggle of the Hindus. It should be seen as a victory of belief and faith.”

Chilkur Balaji temple head priest Dr C.S. Rangarajan warned that outside elements are bound to provoke religious sentiments among both the communities. However, they should not fall prey.

“Both the communities must respect the landmark judgment by maintaining harmony,” he underlined.

“If our Muslim brothers had accepted the VHP offer in 1994, it would have strengthened harmony between Hindu and Muslims,” observed K.R. Sudhakar Rao, an ideologue of the RSS. He said the apex court’s verdict has demolished the structure of pseudo-secularism and nationalism.

“Cutting across party lines and religions, every strata of society should help in the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Mr Bhagwant Rao, general secretary, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, said every law-abiding citizen will respect the apex court’s judgment.

“Even though a few individuals may dislike the verdict, they should honour the constitutional body and maintain peace, harmony and tranquillity,” he added.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, vishwa hindu parishad (vhp), supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Additional DCP, Sunitha Reddy, chases and grabs a protesting RTC employee. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Oppn parties angry over lathicharge

Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo: Video grab)

Form govt: Maha Ggovernor to Devendra Fadnavis

The scale of violence that swept the city was massive: People were killed inside homes and shops; many were burnt to death in taxis or in public places; shops were looted and establishments belonging to Muslims were targeted.

Ayodhya verdict: A temple won’t heal wounds

The New Year in 1993 came with a new set of riots. January was the month of burnings. The wood scrap-yard in Kurla depot, Kapadia nagar and Hall Road were burnt. Bottles were filled with petrol and fired with rags or sent like rockets from one locality to another.

1992 riots signalled Bombay’s transformation to Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya verdict: Finally, deja vu moment

The wait is getting over Kar Sevaks resting on partially carved stone slabs to be used as pillars of the proposed Ram temple near Babri Masjid. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Let’s count the holes in the verdict later

Babri Masjid

When cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram

Activists of RSS, Bajrang Dal and the VHP pull down a huge rock during their practice sessions near Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Striking indifference

Insulated from political developments and unaware of social upheavals, the youngsters seem like they have moved on from a dispute they barely wanted a stake in. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya verdict: Most observe restraint, but some celebrate

Mahant Dharam Das of the Nirwani Akhara, accompanied by advocates, emerges from the Supreme Court after the verdict on the Ayodhya case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham