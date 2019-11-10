Ayodhya Verdict has justified 500-yr struggle: RSS, VHP leaders

Heads of Hindu organisations, while welcoming Saturday’s Supreme Court judgment, maintained that it should not be seen as a victory of any one community.

Hyderabad: The historic Ayodhya verdict has justified the 500-year struggle of Hindus, opined a majority of Hindu outfits in the State.

They pointed out that way back in 1994, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had given a proposal to Muslim community to hand over the site and construct a mosque elsewhere.

Heads of Hindu organisations, while welcoming Saturday’s Supreme Court judgment, maintained that it should not be seen as a victory of any one community. They hoped that the judgement would put an end to communal violence and usher in harmony and peaceful coexistence among people of the two religions.

VHP state president M. Rama Raju said, “The decision was delayed due to a lack of political will. Though late, the judgement is in the right direction, justifying the 500-year struggle of the Hindus. It should be seen as a victory of belief and faith.”

Chilkur Balaji temple head priest Dr C.S. Rangarajan warned that outside elements are bound to provoke religious sentiments among both the communities. However, they should not fall prey.

“Both the communities must respect the landmark judgment by maintaining harmony,” he underlined.

“If our Muslim brothers had accepted the VHP offer in 1994, it would have strengthened harmony between Hindu and Muslims,” observed K.R. Sudhakar Rao, an ideologue of the RSS. He said the apex court’s verdict has demolished the structure of pseudo-secularism and nationalism.

“Cutting across party lines and religions, every strata of society should help in the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Mr Bhagwant Rao, general secretary, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, said every law-abiding citizen will respect the apex court’s judgment.

“Even though a few individuals may dislike the verdict, they should honour the constitutional body and maintain peace, harmony and tranquillity,” he added.