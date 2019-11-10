Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 Ayodhya dispute adju ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Cong chief to BJP

ANI
Published Nov 10, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
He also asked the BJP to fulfil its promises made during the 2014 general elections.
'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)
 'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)

Panaji: Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Saturday that BJP could no longer use the Ayodhya issue as a poll plank and asked the Centre to focus on issues that affect the common man.

Thanking the Supreme Court for adjudicating the Ayodhya dispute, he said: "BJP was making Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue a poll plank issue during every election. Now BJP can no longer make it an emotional issue to garner votes."

 

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep aside emotional issues like Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan and focus on other issues affecting the common man and bring 'Acche Din' as promised.

"Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues," the state Congress chief said in a statement.

He also asked the BJP to fulfil its promises made during the 2014 general elections.

Notably, construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been BJP's long-time promise.

The Congress leader was reacting on the Supreme Court's judgement ruling that the Centre would set up a trust in three months to help build a Ram Temple at the disputed 2.77-acre site in Ayodhya.

The court ordered that the Muslims should be given five acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya to construct a mosque.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, girish chodankar, narendra modi, goa congress chief
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Latest From Nation

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in Jalandhar district

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul': Around 350 people take shelter at Baleswar district in Odisha

Hussain also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for raising the Ayodhya and Kashmir issue yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. (Photo: File)

'Owaisi unhappy as all Hindus-Muslims have welcomed SC's Ayodhya verdict'

According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka bypolls: Filing of nomination from Nov 11, polling on Dec 5 for 15 seats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka bypolls: Filing of nomination from Nov 11, polling on Dec 5 for 15 seats

According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category. (Photo: ANI)

Missing from Goa, 20-year-old US woman found in Maharashtra

Police said that the tourist, Elizabeth Mann, returned to Goa by taxi from Panchgani, a hill station in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

'Will sit in opposition if BJP-Sena form govt': NCP leader Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik said, 'If BJP-Shiv Sena forms the government, we will sit in Opposition. If they don't form the government, then Congress-NCP will try to form an alternative government.' (Photo: ANI)

'Maharashtra Governor should invite Congress-NCP to form govt': Milind Deora

'Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so,' Deora's tweet read. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: MK Stalin chairs party's general council meeting at YMCA Ground

Important decisions for the upcoming local body elections are also expected to be taken in the meeting. (Photo: ANI)NI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham