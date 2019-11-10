Nation Current Affairs 10 Nov 2019 1992 riots signalled ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1992 riots signalled Bombay’s transformation to Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2019, 2:53 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 6:49 am IST
For a Bombay-bred girl, this was the first-hand experience of violence up-close.
The New Year in 1993 came with a new set of riots. January was the month of burnings. The wood scrap-yard in Kurla depot, Kapadia nagar and Hall Road were burnt. Bottles were filled with petrol and fired with rags or sent like rockets from one locality to another.
 The New Year in 1993 came with a new set of riots. January was the month of burnings. The wood scrap-yard in Kurla depot, Kapadia nagar and Hall Road were burnt. Bottles were filled with petrol and fired with rags or sent like rockets from one locality to another.

December 6, 1992 was a special Sunday for the Lokhandwala-Mantri family at Firdaus Apartments in Kurla. Six families in two adjacent apartments were preparing for a wedding during Christmas. My mother had gone to Karachi, her maiden visit to Pakistan, to meet her only sister.

There were few TV sets those days. But by noon, there was a commotion in the building. In the 21 flats, whoever had a TV was watching the news. In my house, there was no TV. The news trickled in through my father, my uncle and my grandfather. My sisters were told that there would not be any college or school for a few days. The Masjid in Ayodhya had been demolished and the situation was tense.

 

I was a student at Somaiya College of Science and Commerce in Vidyavihar, and I had a project to complete. However, I was certain that as I had classes in the morning, I would be back home by noon. But it was not to be. The morning saw angry protests, and by afternoon, the streets we-re filled with stone pelters.

A group of boys ran with sticks and stones. A police van on the main road did not cross to our side of the lane. My only view to the incidents was a single window of our home that was kept open. The rest were shut tight and no one was to venture out.

There was a commotion as men ran up and down the building. There was a Masjid opposite the building. The lane adjacent to it had small settlements and the men were all crowded in the front homes. A group of men stood on the terrace situated of our building to keep an eye.

For a Bombay-bred girl, this was the first-hand experience of violence up-close. The annual family visit to Godhra during summer vacations had a strict set of rules to be followed, in which we could not venture out without an escort during the day to the other side where the Hindus lived. After 6 p.m. it was an absolute no.

But that was Godhra and this was Bombay. How come we were witnessing this behaviour in a civil-ised and modern city? A naive thought. Huddled in the house, the narrative of violence came in the form of expression. My grandfather, who had witnessed such incidents in his life, was standing guard at the apartment gate. Night was critical and scary.
Every morning, my neighbours who had their extended family of eight in Madanpura, South Mumbai, called to inform  that they were alive, and vice-versa. We could not call my mother as international calls would raise doubt. Night vigils became the order of the day.

On December 10, the Kurla office of the local corporator, Firoze Mantri, blasted late at night. Our building was the residence of his family and cousins. My father worried the building would be targeted. The compound gates the building gates were also locked. The ten-day ordeal was only a glimpse of the turmoil brewing across the country.

The Christmas wedding celebrations were cancelled. My mother was back in town. The New Year in 1993 came with a new set of riots. January was the month of burnings. The wood scrap-yard in Kurla depot, Kapadia nagar and Hall Road were burnt. Bottles were filled with petrol and fired with rags or sent like rockets from one locality to another. We were not sure if we would see the next morning. It was the beginning of the change in mindset: From Bombay to
Mumbai.

(Kaniza Garari is Chief Reporter, Hyderabad, of Deccan Chronicle.)

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, 1992 riots


Latest From Nation

Parasaran

‘Bhismacharya’ won it for Ram Lalla

Sporting a large saffron-sandalwood paste kumkum on his forehead, superstar Rajinikanth addressed the media outside his Poes Garden bungalow to make a statement on the Ayodhya verdict by the SC on Saturday.

Shun differences for the sake of country: Rajinikanth

The community is looking at it as a deliberate move to give the judgment when the festival was being celebrated in many parts of the country, and will be held in other places on Sunday. (Representational image)

Lack of fervour in city ahead of Milad-un-Nabi

Protesting RTC employees pelt stones at police personnel after cops lathicharged them during the Million March stir in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Million March turns violent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Since my teenage years, I have been waiting for Ram Mandir: Kar sevak

Ramakrishna

Inscription spoke about temple built by Gadwala king: Mysuru Prof

Prof Shalvapille Iyengar

Ayodhya verdict: Finally, deja vu moment

The wait is getting over Kar Sevaks resting on partially carved stone slabs to be used as pillars of the proposed Ram temple near Babri Masjid. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

‘Bhismacharya’ won it for Ram Lalla

Parasaran

In South, Karnataka played pivotal role: RSS man

A RSS functionary, Giridhar Upadhyay says that by 1990, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS) had strong roots both in Mangaluru and Bengaluru and this translated into good support for the Ramjanmabhoomi movement in the state when it started.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham