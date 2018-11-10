Tej Pratap Yadav visits temples in Mathura

Lucknow: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, was seen in Mathura with a group of friends, visiting various temples and chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’.

According to reports, Mr Yadav who had been reported ‘missing’ since the past few days had been staying at Vrinda Palace since Thursday.

On Friday morning he took an auto and did the ‘parikrama’ of Goverdh-an and visited the Radha Kund, Kusum Sarovar and Barsana.

According to eyewitnesses, Mr Yadav kept chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ throughout. His friends said that he had spoken to his brother Tejaswi Yadav and congratulated him on his birthday on Friday.

It may be recalled that Yadav had recently filed for a divorce with his wife Aishwarya a few months after marriage and is said to be rather upset after his family tried to pressurize him to withdraw the divorce petition.

Meanwhile on Friday Yadav said that he would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife of six months.