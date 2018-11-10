Rajinikanth flays AIADMK for protest against film 'Sarkar'

Chennai: Tamil film ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth has lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for protesting against certain scenes in Vijay starrer Sarkar, released on Deepavali and questioned the rationale behind the protest against a film cleared by the censor board.

“It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners,” he tweeted and strongly condemned the demands for deletion of scenes.

On Friday the filmmakers deleted the objectionable scenes and muted an apparent reference to the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa after two state ministers issued a stern warning. The edited version was screened from Friday afternoon.

The film with Vijay and Keerthi Suresh in the lead roles, was directed by AR Murugadoss and the music was set to tune by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan who was the first from the industry to defend Sarkar, had tweeted: “Employing pressure tactics through its tyrannical power to sabotage a duly certified film like Sarkar is not new to this government. A state, which doesn’t dare to accept criticism will derail. Power brokers will perish. The righteous will win.” The ‘superstar’ who also came out in support for the film had condemned the government.

Vishal, president of Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) and secretary of South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), also questioned the demands of party members to axe scenes from an already certified film.