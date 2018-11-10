search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth flays AIADMK for protest against film 'Sarkar'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 3:18 am IST
The edited version was screened from Friday afternoon.
Rajinikanth
 Rajinikanth

Chennai: Tamil film ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth has lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for protesting against certain scenes in Vijay starrer Sarkar, released on Deepavali and questioned the rationale behind the protest against a film cleared by the censor board.

“It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners,” he tweeted and strongly condemned the demands for deletion of scenes. 

 

 On Friday the filmmakers deleted the objectionable scenes and muted an apparent reference to the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa after two state ministers issued a stern warning. The edited version was screened from Friday afternoon.

 The film with Vijay and Keerthi Suresh in the lead roles, was directed by AR Murugadoss and the music was set to tune by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

 Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan who was the first from the industry to defend Sarkar, had tweeted: “Employing pressure tactics through its tyrannical power to sabotage a duly certified film like Sarkar is not new to this government. A state, which doesn’t dare to accept criticism will derail. Power brokers will perish. The righteous will win.” The ‘superstar’ who also came out in support for the film had condemned the government.

 Vishal, president of Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) and secretary of South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), also questioned the demands of party members to axe scenes from an already certified film.

...
Tags: actor rajinikanth, actor vijay, 18 rebel aiadmk mlas
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
 

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Raw deal for classical Kannada lovers

The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada which is in urgent need of an independent building and adequate funds for its research work

Bengaluru: Kidney transplanted for a second time!

However, on June 10, 2018, while he was heading home on his scooter, he suffered a bad fall. He nevertheless continued his ride home. But later he experienced a severe headache and was rushed to hospital.

Bengaluru: Unaided engg college teachers fear losing jobs

A file photo of teachers of unaided engineering colleges staging a protest seeking better deal.

Bengaluru: Forest department denies permission for Metro depot at Whitefield too

The Forest Department had raised objection to acquisition of land stating that the proposed Metro depots are on the elephant corridor.

Apex court curbs cut air pollution in Bengaluru

Supreme Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham