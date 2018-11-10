search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Poll panel harvested voters’ Aadhaar data

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Nov 10, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Data taken from TS and AP government bank, UIDAI helps EC get more info.
The UIDAI complied with the request and three documents of the office of EC of TS and AP, seek to extend facility to TS and AP.
 The UIDAI complied with the request and three documents of the office of EC of TS and AP, seek to extend facility to TS and AP.

Hyderabad: An independent analysis has revealed that the office of the Election Commission of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh has collected Aadhaar details of voters without their consent. 

The data was collected from the Election Commission of India which extracted the data from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the nodal agency for Aadhaar.

 

This is in violation of Supreme Court orders. The UIDAI helped the ECI get more data instead of informing the poll panel that this was in violation of the court’s orders. The data thus obtained helped the ECI to link millions of voters to their Aadhaar numbers.

Security researcher Srinivas Kodali got hold of three crucial documents that revealed that the ECI asked the UIDAI to give it ‘Application program Interface’ (APIs) to view Aadhaar data of voters. Second, the UIDAI complied with the request and the three documents of the office of EC of Telangana and AP, seek to extend the facility to TS and AP, so that Aadhaar-EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Cards) linking can be done in both the states.

The first document (dated March 16, 2015), a copy of which is now in the public domain, revealed that the ECI wrote to Director-General & Mission Director, UIDAI, seeking integration of Aadhaar data with EPIC. ‘It is expected that EPIC and Aadhaar data should be shown to the Election Registration Officer on a single page so that the officer can compare both the details and take decision immediately’ the letter stated. 

In response to the ECI’s request on integrating Aadhaar date with EPIC, UIDAI replied on March 25, 2015, stating: “Instructions have already been given to UIDAI registrars/ EAs and UIDAI regional offices to conduct pilot project at few locations for collecting EPIC number at the time of enrolment where ever the same is available with the resident. The outcome will enable UIDAI to take a final decision on the matter.”

These two letters show that the ECI sought Aadhaar data of voters to be integrated with EPIC.

...
Tags: poll panel, election commission of india, uidai
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana sought Aadhaar-EPIC data view


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
 

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana sought Aadhaar-EPIC data view

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Erring party must pay up

Hyderabad High Court

NCC fined for medical lists scam

Hyderabad High Court

Sec 144 imposed in Karnataka ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations tomorrow

Police said security has been tightened at sensitive places, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Kodagu. (Photo: File)

Don't arrest 'Sarkar' director, AR Murugadoss, till Nov 27: Madras HC to police

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the interim order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugadoss, who apprehended arrest over complaints filed in connection with the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham