search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre says it is not seeking RBI’s trove

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2018, 12:08 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 12:08 am IST
Finmin says confident of meeting fiscal deficit target.
The finance ministry official, however, said that the only proposal — concerning RBI reserves that the government was discussing — was to fix an appropriate economic capital framework for the RBI.
 The finance ministry official, however, said that the only proposal — concerning RBI reserves that the government was discussing — was to fix an appropriate economic capital framework for the RBI.

New Delhi: In an attempt to put at rest speculation about the government seeking Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the RBI, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said that the Centre’s fiscal math is on track and does not require any money from the Central bank.

A “lot of misinformed speculation is going around in the media. The government’s fiscal math is completely on track. There is no proposal to ask RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 or Rs 1 lakh crore, as speculated,” said Mr Garg, adding that the government’s fiscal deficit under the UPA-2 in FY 2013-14 was 5.1 per cent.

 

“From 2014-15 onwards, the government has succeeded in bringing it down substantially. We will end the FY 2018-19 with FD of 3.3 per cent. The government has actually foregone Rs 70,000 crore of budgeted market borrowing this year,” said the secretary.

The finance ministry official, however, said that the only proposal — concerning RBI reserves that the government was discussing — was to fix an appropriate economic capital framework for the RBI. 

This framework would stipulate the amount of reserves that the Central bank should maintain.

This proposal led to a speculation that the government wants to lay hands on a part of the RBI’s massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves. According to some reports, the government wanted the RBI to part with a third of the reserves — an issue, which along with the government’s demand for easing of norms for weak banks and raising liquidity, has brought the two at loggerheads in recent weeks.

In the Economic Survey 2016-17, the then chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian argued that the RBI was already exceptionally highly capitalised and that it could transfer nearly Rs 4 lakh crore of its capital to the government which can be used for recapitalising the banks and/ or recapitalising a Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency.

The Opposition Congress had alleged that the government was trying to accessing the RBI’s money to dole out “freebies” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and had called it “the great Indian robbery”.

Earlier this year, the RBI decided to pay Rs 50,000 crore as a dividend to the government in line with the Union Budget provisions.

...
Tags: subhash chandra garg, rbi, central bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
 

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sec 144 imposed in Karnataka ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations tomorrow

Police said security has been tightened at sensitive places, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Kodagu. (Photo: File)

Don't arrest 'Sarkar' director, AR Murugadoss, till Nov 27: Madras HC to police

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the interim order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugadoss, who apprehended arrest over complaints filed in connection with the

Indian journalist wins Press Freedom Award for Courage in UK 

Chaturvedi beat shortlisted journalists from Italy, Turkey and Morocco for her work in exposing the 'IT cell' within the ruling BJP for keeping an army of angry trolls. (Photo: Facebook)

PM doesn't work without seeking nod of industrialist friends: Rahul in Chhattisgarh

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Pakhanjore, in Kanker district, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Maldives president-elect on Nov 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation extended by Maldives' president-elect Solih to attend his swearing-in ceremony on November 17. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham