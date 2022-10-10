Milad-Un-Nabi celebrated on a grand note

Thousands of participants were seen on bikes, four-wheelers and on foot, holding flags along with the procession that passed through Engine Bowli , Aliabad Shalibanda and reached Charminar. — DC Image/Surendra Panishetty

HYDERABAD: Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, was celebrated in different parts of the city on Sunday. Muslims organisations took out rallies holding religious flags across the city.

The main procession in the Old City started from Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza Colony, Shamsheergunj. It passed through Falaknuma, Aliabad circle, Laldarwaza, crossroads, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Madina, Nayapul bridge, Salarjung museum, Purani Haveli, Etabar Chowk and culminated at Moghalpura grounds.

Thousands of participants were seen on bikes, four-wheelers and on foot, holding flags along with the procession that passed through Engine Bowli , Aliabad Shalibanda and reached Charminar where Moulana Khubul Pasha offered prayers and flagged off the procession towards Pathergatti from where it went to Moghalpura grounds via Durushafa.

Processions reached Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza Colony, Nagulachinta Junction, Hari Bowli towards Ashoka Pillar, Mohammed Shukur Mosque, Sudha Library, Himmatpura, Khilwath, Etebar Chowk, Charkaman, Machili Kaman and Sheer Bathil Kaman. Processions touched Afzalgunj bridge MM Center via Chatta Bazar, Dewan Devdi Kaman, Nayapool, MGBS, and Salarjung Museum.

The procession was joined by participants from Dabeerpura Darwaza, Noor Khan Bazar, Yakutpura, Rein Bazaar, Saidabad, Moghalpura, Chanchalguda, Kurmaguda, and Azampura.

“We celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s birthday as a festival,” Mohammed Iqbal Khan, said.

Muslims in most areas installed mikes for reciting the Prophet’s sayings and distributed food and clothes.

Flyovers in the city except those at Begumpet, Langar Houz, Dabeerpura and Lalapet and the PVNR Expressway were kept closed for the commuters for most of the day.

Addressing from the stage, home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain appealed to the public to follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammed about love towards people.

City police diverted vehicular traffic at various points in the city and those leading to the outskirts. Heavy police deployment was made around all zones to facilitate the procession’s smooth progress and ensure free flow of traffic.

Most establishments remained closed during the procession timings while history-sheeters were bound over by the city police on Saturday.

The police also kept a close watch on social media platforms to check for any spread of unverified or malicious posts.