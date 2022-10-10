  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2022 India will get 3rd s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India will get 3rd squadron of S-400 by November

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:53 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:53 am IST
India will receive shipments for the third operational squadron of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)
 India will receive shipments for the third operational squadron of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)

NEW DELHI: India is expecting shipments for the third operational squadron of air defence system S-400 to start arriving from Russia next month.

The S-400, one of the most advanced air defence missile systems, which can bring down enemy fighter jets, UAVs and incoming missiles at a distance of up to 400 km, is crucial for India now due to the ongoing military standoff with China. The S-400 is also important due to the Indian Air Force’s dwindling number of fighter squadrons, that is down to 31 from the sanctioned strength of 42.

“The components for the S-400 will start arriving in November from Russia,” said sources in the defence establishment. India has till now received two squadrons of the S-400 from Russia. The second squadron was sent by Russia after the conflict began with Ukraine in February.

Officials said one S-400 squadron has been deployed in the north in Punjab and the second in the east around the Chicken’s Neck corridor, a vulnerable stretch which connects the north-eastern states with the rest of India. “The S-400 will be deployed in areas which we think are vulnerable and which we need to protect. The S-400 will be used to fortify those positions,” the sources said. The third squadron of S-400 is likely to be deployed in the north and one of the sites may be in Rajasthan, an official said.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has recently been carrying out aggressive exercises in the Tibet region, violating Indian airspace, and the confidence-building measures which mandate that both sides should not fly fighter warplanes within 10 km of the Line of Actual Control. In response India has also increased its air operations in the sector, including carrying out night sorties. China has also upgraded its airbases along the LAC and hiked the number of hardened shelters.

India had signed a contract in 2018 to purchase five S-400 squadrons worth Rs 35,000 crores.

The S-400 is an upgrade of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system and can detect target from up to 600 km. It is armed with four different types of missiles with ranges of 400 km, 250 km, 120 km and 40 kms.

The United States has been asking India to move away from Russian equipment and avoid any kind of acquisition which can trigger sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) 2017.

...
Tags: s-400 air defence system, s-400 defence system deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 10 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

India to deploy S-400 missile system to defend against Pakistan, China: Pentagon
US expresses 'concern' over delivery of Russia's S-400 missile system to India

Latest From Nation

Mulayam Singh Yadav (ANI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

The CBI officials stated that they have arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. — PTI

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi Liquor scam case

The novel initiative facilitates visits and darshan of the divine water bodies on specific dates, while also helps check illegal entry into the sensitive forest areas and make the trekking routes safe for the visitors. — Representational Image/DC

Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan planned by forest department

BJP candidate for the Munugode byelection Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (right) will file his nomination papers at 11 am in Chandur mandal revenue office on Monday. — DC File Image

Rajgopal Reddy to file papers today



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. (PTI)

Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility today. (ANI)

India moves Canada over pro-Khalistan referendum plan

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. (AFP File photo)

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi

Water-logging at the Gazipur Fruit and Vegetable Market due to incessant rains, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

NIA conducts searches against LTTE supporters in Tamil Nadu

The searches were conducted in Salem and Sivagangai districts on Saturday and led to the recovery of incriminating materials (Representational Image/AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->