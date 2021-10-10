Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2021 No power crisis, eno ...
No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2021, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 5:02 pm IST
Officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power had reached Singh's residence for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants
Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Power Minister R K Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country.

Speaking to ANI Union Power Minister R K Singh said, "The first thing I want to say is that this panic was unnecessarily created without any reason, the panic was created because the CMD of GAIL has sent a message to Bawana gas power plant that it will stop supplying gas after 2 days because their contract was about to expire. I've asked GAIL CMD, who participated in today's meeting, to continue the required supplies and warn both DISCOM CEO and GAIL CMD that such a thing should not repeat and if such irresponsible behaviors happen then we will take action."

 

Singh reacted sharply to Congress' criticism over the issue and said, "They do not have issues, create any issue so trying to create issues but we are supplying as much power as need and we will continue to do so, there should be no doubt, tell us we give as much power as to where they won't tell me, this is unnecessary politics," R K Singh said
Singh further attacked the Congress and said, "This Congress party's wind that has gone slowly dying out, they don't have any issue, that's why they create an issue and as far as Kejriwal's question is concerned, they don't even know if there is any problem then know from power Ministry or tell us."

 

"We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than 4 days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union Minister for Coal and Mines) Pralhad Joshi," Singh told reporters over the power crisis issue.

Singh further told the reporters that Delhi is being supplied the required amount of electricity and it will continue

Earlier today, the officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power reached the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.

 

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain yesterday cautioned that there could be a complete blackout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal.

In order to resolve the power crisis in Delhi, Jain said that the government is even ready to buy expensive electricity at present.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

 

He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to national capital territory and requested him to intervene in the matter.

