No Covid positive cases in Visakhapatnam Agency for two weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Health workers succeed in achieving 100% vaccination of the first dose to people under the jurisdiction of at least 10 PHC out of total 36
 Medical staff administers covid vaccine to a man at her residence during a vaccination drive in the One Town area in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite several hurdles, health workers could succeed in achieving 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose to people under the jurisdiction of at least 10 public health centres (PHC) out of total 36 in Visakhapatnam Agency.

The district administration recently launched three mobile vans for the Agency which are located at Chintapalli, Araku Valley and Paderu to speed up the vaccination process. The idea behind these vehicles is to take health workers to remote villages where there are no proper road facilities. But these vehicles reach a certain point where they have to stop due to lack of roads, overflowing rivulets and hillocks.

 

“We appreciate health workers who are crossing these obstacles and reaching the far-flung villages to vaccinate tribals after motivating them,” additional district medical and health officer Dr P. Leela Prasad said.

He said 10 NGOs were roped in to motivate the people and recently two mega health drives were conducted in which over 10,000 people were inoculated. With this, 100 per cent coverage was achieved in Gudem, Darakonda, Sileru and Pedavalasa PHCs.

Prasad said U Cheedipalem, Gomangi, Korukonda, Pinagadi, Bhimavaram and Chilakapeta PHCs remained inaccessible though there were kacha roads. These roads do not support vehicles during the rainy season.

 

Regarding Covid-19 status in the Agency, Dr Leela Prasad said no positive case was reported from any of the 11 mandals for the last 15 days. The 28 school students from two ashram schools who tested positive last fortnight, recovered and would be discharged in a day or two. He said the business was as usual in the Agency area with markets and tourist spots opened up fully.

Tags: visakhapatnam agency, public health centres, andhra pradesh vaccination, ap health worker
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


