Low-pressure likely to form over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 10, 2021, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Chances are high for further well-marked low pressure, depression and deep depressions in the subsequent days
The low-pressure area, which will act as the main source for a cyclonic storm along the east coast, is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by October 11. (PTI file photo)
Visakhapatnam: The low-pressure area, which will act as the main source for a cyclonic storm along the east coast, is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by October 11.

Chances are high for further upgrades of the weather system, like well-marked low pressure, depression and deep depressions in the subsequent days.

 

"Since it is too early to predict, we cannot say anything about the stage of the storm on the basis of present developments over the sea and climatic conditions. But we confidently say that the low pressure will form and pass towards the Odisha and AP coasts this week," an IMD official told this newspaper.

