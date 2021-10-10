Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2021 I-T dept detects Rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding 2 business firms groups in TN

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2021, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 1:31 pm IST
According to a statement issued by the CBDT, the group had allegedly earned unaccounted income through commission and dividends
Breaking NThe searches were conducted at 34 locations in Kanchipuram, Vellore and Chennai on October 5. (Representational image: PTI)ews
 Breaking NThe searches were conducted at 34 locations in Kanchipuram, Vellore and Chennai on October 5. (Representational image: PTI)ews

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of more than Rs 250 crore during searches against two business groups involved in silk sarees trade and chit fund in Tamil Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday.

The searches were conducted at 34 locations in Kanchipuram, Vellore and Chennai on October 5.

 

The CBDT said the group engaged in the business of chit fund was running an unauthorised business and all the investments and payouts of more than Rs 400 crore in the last few years were done entirely in cash.

According to a statement issued by the CBDT, the group had allegedly earned unaccounted income through commission and dividends.

"Numerous promissory notes, signed post-dated cheques and power of attorney documents kept as collateral for the loans given or from chit subscribers have also been seized, it said.

"The group had also earned unaccounted interest income from cash financing and had huge unaccounted investments and expenses," the CBDT said.

 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

It said properties owned by the group's members include palatial homes and farm houses, even as they were "either non-filers or had disclosed negligible income in their tax returns, so far".

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.35 crore and 7.5 kg gold jewellery were seized, and undisclosed income of more than Rs 150 crore was detected, the statement said.

Giving details about the group involved in silk sarees trade, the CBDT said the evidence relating to sales suppression during the last four years was found.

 

"The manipulation of sales figures through a customised software application was detected," it claimed.

"Post such manipulations, the group members used to take out the unaccounted cash on a regular basis, and made unaccounted investments in land and buildings," the board alleged.

The CBDT said the group members used to "incur huge cash expenses on lavish lifestyles, give/ repay cash loans, make chit fund investments, etc."

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 44 lakh and 9.5 kg gold jewellery were seized and undisclosed income detected so far in this group is more than Rs 100 crore, the statement said. 

 

...
Tags: it raid, black money, central board of direct taxes, business group
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Govt allows export of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine manufactured in India

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court says gravity of offence to be looked while granting anticipatory bail

Poondi Reservoir (Wikipedia)

Flood alert sounded to people in Chennai's suburbs

The standard operating procedure makes it clear that the mobile court unit will be understood as an extension of the court. (Representational Image)

Telangana's new mobile court units allow evidence recording from remote locations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India faces power crisis ahead of festive season

The coal ministry said the country has adequate coal stocks and low inventory does not mean generation will stop as stocks are being continuously replenished. (Representational image: Twitter)

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India, UK decide to facilitate travel between two countries

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine. (PTI File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->