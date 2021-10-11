Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2021 Corps Commander meet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corps Commander meet concludes; outcome today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 11, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 12:18 am IST
India presses for complete disengagement from Hot Springs area in the Ladakh sector
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI Photo)
 Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India and China on Sunday held 13th round of Corps Commander meeting with India pressing for complete disengagement from Hot Springs area in the Ladakh sector.

"The Corps Commanders' talks started at around 10:30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ended at 7 pm in the evening,” said sources.

 

A statement on the outcome of the talks could be released on Monday.

India and China had undertaken partial disengagement in Hot Springs last year so an agreement on a pullback from it could be reached. However, till now China has shown no interest to deescalate the situation in Depsang plains where it is blocking Indian troops from patrolling.

During the 12th round of Corps Commander meetings in August, both sides agreed to pull back from Gogra. Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

 

The talks were being held on Saturday when on Chinese social media new propaganda pictures of Indian soldiers under PLA custody from last year were being circulated. This was in response to India and Chinese face-off in Arunachal Pradesh last week where some reports suggested that a small group of PLA soldiers was detained by Indian troops.

Also, some 100 Chinese soldiers had crossed Line of Actual Control at Barahoti in Uttarakhand on August 30 and had stayed inside Indian territory for a few hours before returning.

Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane said on Saturday that if the Chinese military maintained its large-scale deployment through the second winter, it might lead to an LoC-like situation though not an active LoC was there on the western front with Pakistan. He said in response to Chinese deployment, the Indian Army too will maintain its presence on its side which is "as good as what the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has done".

 

India has deployed around 50,000 troops in Ladakh. India has also deployed tanks, armoured vehicles, heavy artillery guns and air defence missiles in Ladakh. China is also upgrading its airbases in the sector and has also deployed Russian Air Defence Systems.

...
Tags: india and china border conflict, ladakh, line of actual control (lac), pangong tso
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

GVMC has built eight shelters, including one exclusively for women at TSR Complex. The shelters are located at Bhimnagar, Bhupeshnagar, Maharanipeta, Peda Waltair and Butchirajupalem, DC file photo

Judge to help inmates in GVMC homeless shelters

AP High Court.

HC halt to housing scheme shocks YSRC, beneficiaries; TD seen as villain

The YSRC government started the programme for providing houses for 30.76 lakh homeless people across districts and distributed them house sites. (Representational Photo: Twitter)

Beneficiaries worried over continuation of flagship housing programme in AP

Anantapur deputy transport commissioner Shivaram Prasad said that they had met private travel agencies a couple of days ago and had given clear instructions about ticket fares. — DC Image

Anantapur RTA to keep a watch on private carriers charging abnormally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)

J&K Sikhs govt staff to avoid work until safety is assured

urdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar, committee executive members address a press conference regarding the killing of civilians including female Sikh school Principal by militants, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India, China talks today; Army chief cautions China row could turn like LoC

Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh. — Representational image/By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->