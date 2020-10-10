Top US envoy Stephen E Biegun to be in India ahead of US-India 2+2 dialogue

New Delhi: United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun will be in India between October 12-14, the US State Department has said. The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2+2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level. While no dates have officially been given yet for the 2+2 talks, there are reports that it could be held in New Delhi in the last week of this month.

With the US going to Presidential polls soon, it is expected to be the last major engagement between the US and India in the current tenure of the Donald Trump Presidency.

In a statement, the US State Department said, “Building on Secretary Pompeo’s October 6 meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Deputy Secretary Biegun’s engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.”

The US official will thereafter visit Bangladesh.