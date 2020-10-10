The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2020 Odisha government se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha government seals BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office, alleges COVID violations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Oct 10, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
Enraged over the government action, an angry Aparajita hurriedly called a press conference where she produced 14 photos showing violations
BJP MP Aparajita Sarang
 BJP MP Aparajita Sarang

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha government on Saturday sealed the office of the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi for 15 days for alleged violation of Covid-19 norms. 

The government’s move came a day after Odisha home minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra wrote a letter to the Union minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai, urging him to take action against Ms Sarangi for celebrating her birthday with her supporters disregarding the Covid guidelines.  

 

“We sealed the office of the MP Aparajita Sarangi for violating three Covid-19 guidelines. She violated norms like social distancing, mass congregation and mask wearing. We have asked the MP to give a list of people who were present with her in the birthday bash. We will conduct their Covid test. The office will be sanitised before the next use,” said Rabinarayan Jethi, Zonal Deputy Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

Describing the state government action as vindictive, the lawmaker said she was being targeted because of her constant engagement with the people of the constituency. 

 

Enraged over the government action, an angry Aparajita hurriedly called a press conference where she produced 14 photographs showing violations of Covid-19 restrictions by a number of BJD lawmakers and at their party office and public rallies. She dared chief minister Naveen Patnaik to take similar actions against his party’s legislators and seal the ruling BJD party office. 

“I do admit that on October 8 last, some women forced me to celebrate my birthday for a few minutes at my office. For nearly two minutes, I lowered my mask below my nose to interact with them. However, the government has vindictively sealed my office. I will write a letter to chief minister Naveen Patnaik and attach all these 14 pictures to him urging him to seal his own party office and actions against the violators. I will wait for 15 days to see his honesty,” Ms Sarangi said.

 

...
Tags: aparajita sarangi covid


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Odisha: Son slits father's throat after argument over money

Abhishek Reddy Gulla

BARC scientific officer goes missing in Mysuru; police launch search operations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Jagan: Justice NV Ramana, high court judges trying to destabilise my government

Prayer beads.

COVID-19's economic impact: Kerala’s rosary village, Koonammavu, in crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fake TRP scam: Republic TV CFO doesn't appear before police to record statement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

J&K police on toes as website calls journalists, activists 'gang of Indian payrolls'

Representational Image

China Study Group meets ahead of next Corps Commander-level meet on Oct. 12

Army trucks move towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh. (PTI)

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Top US envoy Stephen E Biegun to be in India ahead of US-India 2+2 dialogue

Stephen E Biegun
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham