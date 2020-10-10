The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: KKR 145/4, Overs 17.5, KXI VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2020 China Study Group me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China Study Group meets ahead of next Corps Commander-level meet on Oct. 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 10, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
India will again ask China to disengage its troops from all stand-off points in Eastern Ladakh.
Army trucks move towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh. (PTI)
 Army trucks move towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The high-powered China Study Group (CSG) met  on Friday to set the agenda for 7th round of Corps Commanders level meet between India and China on October 12 on stand-off in Eastern Ladakh.

According to sources, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, national security advisor Ajit Doval and Army chief General MM Naravane among others attended the crucial meeting.

 

India will again ask China to disengage its troops from all stand-off points in Eastern Ladakh. China Study Group discussed the current security situation along the whole of line of actual control (LAC) and operational issues.

This will be last meeting under 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh who is all set to take charge as Commandant of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) later this month after completing his one year tenure.

Lt Gen PGK Menon who will be the new 14 Corps Commander will also take part in the meeting on October 12. The representative from the ministry of external affairs joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava too is expected to attend the Corps Commanders meeting.

 

In the last Corps Commanders meeting, both had sides agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

Since the 6th Corps Commanders meeting, some type of uneasy peace has been maintained at LAC in Ladakh which had witnessed a number of firing incidents for the first time in over four decades.

Both sides are prepared to keep their armies at these high altitude mountains during winters when temperatures dip away below zero degrees and  bone-chilling wind make survival extremely difficult.

 

However, there is also a concern that if Chinese troops don’t move out soon or are not pushed out from places where they have transgressed they may permanently change the alignment of the LAC.  

During the last meeting, India had asked for complete disengagement from all points in Eastern Ladakh where China has transgressed into Indian Territory including Pangong Tso and Gogra Post-Hot Springs. Chinese army has also been preventing Indian patrols in the Depsang sector.  

India had made it clear that since it was China which had first transgressed, it will have to make the first move towards disengagement. India wants restoration of status quo ante of April 2020 at Eastern Ladakh.

 

...
Tags: india-china border dispute, ladakh standoff


Latest From Nation

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

Fake TRP scam: Republic TV CFO doesn't appear before police to record statement

Stephen E Biegun

Top US envoy Stephen E Biegun to be in India ahead of US-India 2+2 dialogue

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)

Taiwan National Day posters near Chinese Embassy in Delhi removed

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Image: Instagram/shailajateacher)

KK Shailaja stresses on low death rate as COVID cases surge in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA chargesheets eight activists, including Navlakha, Babu

File image of Dalit protesters burn a bike in Mumbai during a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: PTI)

NIA arrests 2 suspected ISIS operatives in Bengaluru

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Poll time reveals measure of love for guns in Chambal

A scene from Sonchiriya, a film based on the issue of dacoits. (Representational image)

HAL employee arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to ISI

A file image of indigenously built Tejas LCA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham