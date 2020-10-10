The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Amid outrage over Hathras gangrape, home ministry issues women safety advisory

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2020, 10:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2020, 10:23 pm IST
The home ministry said there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC.
Hyderabad: Members of All Progressive Women Organization during a silent protest over women abuse, at Indira Park in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states on safety of women and how to deal with crime against them and said any failure of police to adhere to laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice.

The detailed three-page advisory of the Union Home Ministry came days after the alleged gangrape and murder of a women at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh sparked nationwide outrage.

 

The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a "Zero FIR", in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of police station, in the event of receipt of information on commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the ministry said.

"However, even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity building measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in the context of women safety," it said.

 

Such lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated into and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same, the advisory to states said.

Tags: hathras gangrape, woman safety, union home ministry


