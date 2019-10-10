Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Sedition case agains ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sedition case against 49 celebrities closed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 10, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 1:36 am IST
The police had registered the case last week after an order by chief judicial magistrate Surya Kant Tiwary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Patna: The Bihar police on Wednesday decided to close the sedition case against 49 prominent personalities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over incidents of mob lynching across the country.

Celebrities against whom the case was filed included filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, actor Soumitra Chatt-erjee, and singer Shubha Mudgal.

 

Talking to this newspaper on the phone, Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar said that during the investigation, the police did not find “enough substance” in the sedition charges and decided to close the case against all 49 celebrities.

He said a case will also be filed against lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha for filing a false case against the celebrities.

“Recommendations have been made for closure of the case against celebrities as the investigation revealed the allegations were levelled against the accused only to gain publicity. A case against the complainant will also be filed under Sections 182 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code”, the Muzaffarpur SSP said.

The police had registered the case last week after an order by chief judicial magistrate Surya Kant Tiwary.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Four hi-tech, hi-speed cars were flown in along with spares and technicians by a Boeing-747 from Beijing late Tuesday night.

Chinese convoys reach India

Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi

China’s Kashmir-remark irks India

Fishing boats stay off sea at Mahabalipuram coast on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Security checks: Fishermen avoid venturing into sea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kalakshetra artistes to enthral Modi, Xi Jinping



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain continues to haunt city

With the sewer manhole at Bholakpur in Musheerabad road broken, motorists are forced to wade through overflowing sewage. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Kodela Sivaramakrishna’s son gets bail in theft case

AP Assembly officials who found Assembly furniture missing, discovered that the furniture was illegally shifted during the shifting of furniture from the old Assembly at Hyderabad to the new Assembly at Amaravati.

City lab misdiagnoses healthy man as HIV+

Mr Ahmed was preparing to migrate to Saudi Arabia for work and to that end had sought a medical certificate from the centre. (Representational Image)

Virtual reality animation on Hayat Bakshi Begum

Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum (File Photo)

Delhi court grants CBI 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham