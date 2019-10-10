Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 PM's new offici ...
PM's new official aircraft will be flown by Air Force pilots: report

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Centre is planning to initiate process of divestment of stake in Air India, which has debt of over Rs 60,000 crore, from November this year.
Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign "Air India One". (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Two custom-made B-777 planes, which will be used to fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Indian dignitaries from July next year, will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force, a senior official said on Wednesday.

However, the new wide-body planes will be maintained by Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), which is a subsidiary of Air India, he said.

 

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign "Air India One".

Air India pilots fly these B-747 aircraft for the dignitaries and the AIESL maintains them. When these B-747 aircraft are not flying the dignitaries, they are used by the Indian national carrier for commercial operations.

"The two new B-777 planes will come to India from the US facility of Boeing by July next year. They will have the call sign "Air India One".

Only IAF pilots will be flying the two new aircraft for the PM, the President and the Vice President," a senior official of the national carrier said.

The official said 4-6 pilots of the IAF have already been trained by Air India to fly the B-777 planes. "Some other pilots of IAF will come for training soon," he added.

The B-777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS). In February, the US agreed to sell the two defence systems to India at a cost of 190 million dollars.

The centre is planning to initiate the process of divestment of its stake in Air India, which has a debt of over Rs. 60,000 crore, from November this year.

 

...
Tags: air india, indian air force, narendra modi, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi


