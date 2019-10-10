Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Murshidabad triple m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Murshidabad triple murder: NCW pulls up Mamata Govt for providing shelter to accused

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
The NCW chief raised the concerns in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day after the trio.
Rekha Sharma said, 'I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action.' (Photo: ANI)
 Rekha Sharma said, 'I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants who murdered three members of a family in Murshidabad district.

The NCW chief raised the concerns in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day after the trio, including an eight-year-old boy, was murdered by an unidentified person.

 

"The commission being concerned in the matter directs that the culprits must be arrested immediately and ensure swift and fair investigation in the matter," the letter stated.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Sharma said, "I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action."

She expressed concerns over the increasing incidents of similar nature in the state and blamed the police and the state government for providing shelter to the accused.

"Why are these kinds of political murders happening in West Bengal? Who are the culprits? There are so many questions that need to be answered by the state government and administration" she said.

The brutal murder has invoked a sharp reaction from BJP leaders, who have taken to Twitter to criticize the state government accusing it of lawlessness in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ncw, rekha sharma, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, 'The man who was murdered with his wife and son was an RSS worker. Mamata Banerjee must resign. There is no proper law and order in West Bengal. There is jungle raj in the state.' (Photo: ANI)

RSS worker murder: BJP's Rahul Sinha targets WB govt over law and order situation

The three-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is starting on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Media ban from covering assembly proceedings as per rules: K'tka speaker Kageri

Naidu's trip will mark the first high-level visit from India to the two African countries. (Photo: ANI)

Venkaiah Naidu departs for 5-day trip to Comoros and Sierra Leone

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 3 enhanced the withdrawal limit for the depositors of Punjab And Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd to Rs 25,000. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman meets PMC customers, takes cognizance of their concerns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Venkaiah Naidu departs for 5-day trip to Comoros and Sierra Leone

Naidu's trip will mark the first high-level visit from India to the two African countries. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman meets PMC customers, takes cognizance of their concerns

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 3 enhanced the withdrawal limit for the depositors of Punjab And Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd to Rs 25,000. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Transport department seizes 6 pvt buses charging excessive fare

Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

SJM to organise nationwide protest against RCEP

The protests will be organised in between October 10-20 during which the district units will also submit a memorandum to Prime Minister through District Magistrate. (Photo: ANI)

‘10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred,’ says Amit Shah

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham